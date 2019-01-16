Nikita S. McMillian joins Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office

Butler Snow has announced that Nikita S. McMillian has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. McMillian will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group.

McMillian previously focused her practice on labor and employment law defending private and public employers against discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment and hostile work environment claims. She also represented governmental entities and public officials in the defense of constitutional claims brought under section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act.

McMillian received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law where she was the executive editor of Mississippi College Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board and the National Order of Barristers. Following law school, she served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Carlton W. Reeves, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Mississippi.

McMillian is a member of the American and Mississippi Women Lawyers Associations, the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and The Mississippi Bar. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.