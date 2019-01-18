North elected to ACHE Council of Regents

Andy North, FACHE, director of marketing and communications for St. Dominic’s, has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the legislative body of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

The Council of Regents serves as the vital link between ACHE and members of approving governance and membership regulations and promoting ACHE programs, services and activities within their respective areas. As a Regent, North will represent ACHE’s membership in Mississippi.

North will take office at the Council of Regents meeting March 2, 2019, during ACHE’s 62nd Congress on Healthcare Leadership at the Hilton Chicago.

North, of Madison, Mississippi, has served in various health care marketing roles for nearly two decades. He has been in his current role at St. Dominic’s for eight years. Prior to that, he led the marketing, communications and government affairs efforts for the Dignity Health System in the Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) market. Before entering health care, North worked in public relations roles for an international automation technology company and a scholarly group whose focus was on deciphering and publishing research on ancient religious texts including the Dead Sea Scrolls.

North has served on the Mississippi Healthcare Executives Board since 2016 and was recently selected as a new board member for Mississippi Hospital Association’s Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations. In addition, North, who is fluent in Spanish, was the first non-Latino individual ever elected to the highly influential Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce where he served for several years before moving to Mississippi.

North received a master of business administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. North and his wife Meghan (who is a native Mississippian) are the proud parents of four energetic and accomplished children.