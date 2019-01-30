Oxford ranks 9th in nation on economic strength

The new economic strength rankings from POLICOM Corporation were released, ranking Oxford, Mississippi as number 9 out of 551 micropolitans ranked in terms of their economic strength across the United States.

This year’s rankings moved Oxford from being ranked 49th last year to its 9th spot this year, making it among the top ten micropolitans in the country. Oxford is the the highest ranked Micropolitan in the South. The next highest ranking Southern city is Sevierville, TN which came in at #35.

POLICOM Corporation is an independent economics research firm which specializes in analyzing the dynamics of local and state economies. Annually POLICOM ranks all the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Areas for “economic strength” which is the long-term tendency for an area to consistently grow in size and quality. From its research, it determines if an area is growing or declining, what is causing this to happen, and offers solutions and ideas to improve the local economy.

Oxford, Mississippi’s previous rankings by POLICOM have been number 49, 36, 17 and 17, in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Jumping in rank from 49 to now number 9 can be closely attributed to the hard work and partnership between leaders at the City of Oxford, Lafayette County, and the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation (EDF).

The EDF is a public-private partnership that works to create opportunities for responsible economic investment, raising the per capita income for all citizens of Lafayette County. EDF has recently taken a fresh approach to economic development in the Oxford community, focusing on current trends in technology development companies and entrepreneurship, a focus that is obviously paying off for Oxford.

EDF President and CEO Jon Maynard said of the recent 9th place ranking, “This is third party recognition of the economic growth that is happening in Lafayette County. Policom uses a sophisticated process for determining economic strength. Their process is scientific evidence of the positive economic atmosphere that we have had in Oxford for a very long time.”

Oxford appears to be the definition of a prospering community, according to POLICOM, which can be quoted saying “If a community does nothing to influence its local economy, it will gradually be dragged down the stream toward economic despair. However, if the community steps forward into the flow, it will move toward enhancing the economic quality of life for all who live and work in the area.” It is evident that Oxford and its leaders are stepping toward the growth of the current economy.

POLICOM has served as an economic development consultant for communities throughout the United States for more than twenty years, assisting and advising communities on how to improve their local economies.

From its research and educational programs, community and government leaders discover what is driving their economy and what the community will have to do to enhance the “economic quality of life” for the people living and working in the area.

A Micropolitan area is defined by POLICOM as an urbanized area of at least 10,000 population but less than 50,000 population. It must be at least one county.

The top ten micropolitan areas in the Unites States are:

Bozeman, MT

Summit Park, UT

Lewisburg, PA

Hood River, OR

Wooster, OH

Breckenridge, CO

Edwards, CO

Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna, CA

Oxford, MS

Ellensburg, WA