Oxford Republican wins Mississippi Senate leadership post

A Republican from Oxford has been sworn in to the second-highest leadership position in the Mississippi Senate.
Sixth-term Sen. Gray Tollison was unanimously elected Senate president pro tempore on Friday by colleagues from both parties. He succeeds Republican Sen. Terry Burton of Newton as pro tem.
The pro tem presides over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is not available.
Burton resigned the post Tuesday on the first day of the 2019 legislative session, weeks after his third DUI arrest in recent years. Burton remains in the Senate but is not seeking re-election.
Tollison, a 54-year-old attorney, is also not seeking re-election this year.
Tollison will keep his position as Senate Education Committee chairman this session.
He served as a Democrat from 1996 until late 2011, then became a Republican.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info