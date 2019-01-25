Pass Christian Chamber announces 2019 Board and Chair

Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is pleased to announce Cindy Lamb, Manager of Client Relations for Pickering Firm, will serve as the 2019 Chair of the Board of Directors.
In addition to serving with the Pass Christian Chamber, Lamb is currently the Board President for the South Mississippi Contract Procurement Center; Vice President of the Gulfport Business Club; Secretary of the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors; Program Director for the Gulfport Rotary Club; and serves on the Leadership Gulf Coast Board of Trustees and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteers much of her time to various committees, municipalities and non-profit organizations across the coast.
The Mississippi Business Journal recognized Lamb in 2018 as one of the 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi. Gulfport Rotary recognized her as a Paul Harris Fellow and Outstanding Rotary Spirit 2017. USM awarded her with the Charles Ueltschey Family Economic Partner Scholarship, and in partnership with MEDC the Jimmy and Ray Heidel Award in Economic Development. She is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast and 2018 graduate of the Gulf Coast Business Council Masters Program.
Forever chasing knowledge, Lamb is an Honors graduate of MGCCC, Tulane University magna cum laude recipient of the Tulane 34 Award, and USM True South. She is currently a student with University of Oklahoma in the Economic Development Institute Fast Track program.
Others serving on the 2019 Pass Christian Chamber Board of Directors are:
Chuck Wood: Chair-Elect, Amy Wood Properties
Dorothy Roberts: Past-Chair, Robin’s Nest in the Pass
Jackie Harris: Coast Electric Power Association
Lorraine Miller: The Peoples Bank
Nell Schmidt: Keesler Federal Credit Union
Leslie Bullock: Cat Island Cookie and Cracker Company
Becky Jenner: Mississippi Power, Retired
Joy Saucier: Mississippi Power
Melissa Brown: Coast Episcopal School
Holly Gibbs: J. Carter & Co. Real Estate & Development
