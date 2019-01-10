Phillips-Gaines named one of InvestmentNews’ 20 Women to Watch

InvestmentNews has recognized Lynn Phillips-Gaines of Phillips Financial in Starkville as a 2018 Women to Watch honoree. As one of the 20 winners, she was chosen from more than several hundred nominations for her leadership, contributions and impact in the financial advice industry.

Each of the advisers and executives who made the fourth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community.

Phillips-Gaines will publicly receive her award at the fourth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch Luncheon on March 14 in New York.