Phillips-Gaines named one of InvestmentNews’ 20 Women to Watch

InvestmentNews has recognized Lynn Phillips-Gaines of Phillips Financial in Starkville as a 2018 Women to Watch honoree. As one of the 20 winners, she was chosen from more than several hundred nominations for her leadership, contributions and impact in the financial advice industry.
Each of the advisers and executives who made the fourth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community.
Phillips-Gaines will publicly receive her award at the fourth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch Luncheon on March 14 in New York.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info