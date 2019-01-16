PriorityOne Bank announces promotion of Barry Winford

Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, announces the promotion of Barry Scott Winford. Winford will be serving as chief credit officer for PriorityOne. Barnes stated, “We are so pleased to have Barry join our team at PriorityOne Bank, his previous banking experience and his commitment to the Rankin County community make him a valuable asset to our institution.”

Winford who graduated from Woodland Hills Baptist Academy in Jackson, MS holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Mississippi State University and completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School of Business. He has over 25 years of banking experience.

Winford has also served his community in multiple leadership roles. He currently serves on the board of the Central Region for The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is an ordained deacon at First Baptist Church of Jackson. Barry and his wife, Christy live in Madison and have two adult daughters that reside in Nashville, TN.

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Pearl, Pelahatchie, Flowood, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $650 million.