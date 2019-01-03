Republican Guest joins Mississippi congressional delegation

Mississippi’s newest member of Congress, Republican Rep. Michael Guest, says he will “uphold the morals and values” of his community, state and nation.
Guest said in a speech in Washington that he will “remain humble,” take his responsibilities seriously and “represent the people of Mississippi in a way that brings honor and glory to our Heavenly Father.”
Members of Congress elected in November were sworn in Thursday. Guest is the only new member of Mississippi’s delegation, joining Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Reps. Steven Palazzo and Trent Kelly for two-year terms.
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker begins another six-year term.
Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith won a special election runoff Nov. 27 and was sworn in Dec. 17 for the final two years of a term started by Republican Thad Cochran.
