Retired physician gives Delta State $4M for financial aid

Delta State University says it will use the money from Dr. Fred Pittman to pay for financial aid for students who can’t afford college.
The university says Pittman and his wife have given Delta State a total of $4.7 million. The Cleveland native attended a demonstration elementary school on the Delta State campus. Pittman is now a retired physician who lives on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina.
In 2015, Pittman and his wife gave the school $700,000 to endow scholarships for art, language and literature students.
Previously the largest gift to the school was $3.5 million from the estate of Robert Smith, a rice and soybean farmer for whom the university’s School of Nursing was named.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info