Ritchey breaking ground on dealerships

By JACK WEATHERLY

Ritchey Automotive scheduled a ground-breaking for Thursday at 11 a.m. for a $15 million facility that will be home for two dealerships – Audi Jackson and Jaguar/Land Rover Jackson – on Interstate 55 in Ridgeland.

The group announced early last year that it was relocating the franchises from 5320 I-55 in Jackson.

Joe Usry, Ritchey general manager, will be on hand with partners Taylor Wondries, Don Kitchens, Jeff Field and Kent Ritchey.

The project will consist of the 26,000-square-foot facility for Audi Jackson and a 21,000-square-foot dealership for Jaguar/Land Rover.

The new location is at 7036 I-55 North Frontage Rd. between Wilson Hyundai and Patty Peck Honda.

“We are thrilled to unveil the future of high-performance luxury car buying,” Usry said in a release.“We’re proud to be able to make this commitment to give our customers the very best service, selection, and buying process. We will provide a customer service level that can’t be matched. We’re making it easy.

“This very well may be the best time to buy from us because we don’t want to pay to move these vehicles,” Usry said. “We’re rolling out additional rebates and discounts to make buying from us even easier,” he added.

The group also operates Landers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Nissan and Ford franchises in DeSoto County and a Ford franchise in Shelby County, Tenn.