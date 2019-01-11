Runnels joins two medical departments at Hattiesburg Clinic

Bridgette E. Runnels, CNP, joined Hattiesburg Clinic, providing services at Pain Management Health Center and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.

Runnels works with patients who require treatment for the management of chronic pain and evaluates patients with spine and musculoskeletal conditions for treatment options.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her professional memberships include the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Runnels began her nursing career in 2009 and has worked across multiple specialties, from women’s health to clinical research to therapeutic care.