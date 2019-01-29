Silver Slipper has 2018 Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Year banquet

The Silver Slipper Casino held their 2018 Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Year banquet at the Diamondhead Country Club on January 23, 2019 to honor nominees and announce winners.
The 2018 Employee of the Year is Samantha Reis, Group Sales Coordinator and the 2018 Manager of the Year is Denise Cameron, Cage Shift Manager.
Samantha Reis has been a member of the Silver Slipper team since 2012. She is dedicated to the department as well as to the company and our guests. She has worked around the schedule of others, sometimes missing her day off. Samantha puts business needs first. She has stepped up and taken the lead making sure things run smoothly. Samantha does an outstanding job. She is truly a shining star making her the perfect choice for 2018 Employee of the Year.
Denise Cameron is a day one employee, 2016. She consistently maintains an upbeat, positive attitude and spreads it to those around her. She puts business needs first; changing her schedule, working split shifts, and volunteering to work so her coworkers wouldn’t have to. Denise does an excellent job ensuring the department is properly covered and employee request for time off is done administered in a fair and consistent manner. She maintains an excellent working rapport with the staff, making a point to voice her expectations while addressing any procedural errors though demonstration and coaching and letting her team know they are appreciated. Denise is a valuable asset to her department and the company making her the ideal choice for 2018 Manager of the Year.
