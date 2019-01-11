Smith wins FedEx Entrepreneur of the Year award

Don Smith of S&S Delivery Service, Inc., in Beldon won the FedEx Entrepreneur of the Year award. A contracted service provider for the past 19 years and regional FedEx Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, Smith has 23 employees and a fleet of 29 trucks that average approximately 1,215 stops per day. Also, S&S Delivery Service employees annually donate backpacks and school supplies to underprivileged children via a local program called Purple in the Park. One of the company’s employees founded the program in 2011. The company also donates money and auction items to support the Shriners. At the award presentation are, from left, Bob Henning, Executive VP & CFO, Sandy Volpe, Senior VP – Strategic Planning, Communications & Contractor Relations; Ward Strang, Executive VP & COO; Don Smith; Henry Maier, President & CEO; and Kim Whigham, VP Contractor Relations. (Courtesy of Impact Management)
