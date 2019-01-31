Southern AgCredit announces 6 promotions

Southern AgCredit promoted six employees from across the two states that it serves.

Kevin Brown was promoted to relationship manager in Southern AgCredit’s Ridgeland branch. Brown holds BBA and MBA degrees from the University of Mississippi. Prior to joining the cooperative as a credit analyst in 2017, he was a loan officer for Community Bank.

Lauren Smith was promoted to loan administrator in the Brookhaven branch, where most recently she was a loan administrator associate. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit in 2010 as a customer service representative, Smith had nine years of commercial banking experience.

Walt Power was promoted to appraiser in the Ridgeland administrative office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Mississippi State University. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit in 2015 as a collateral evaluator, he worked as a loan officer, farm manager and sales representative. Power is a Mississippi Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, working toward his Mississippi General Appraiser License.

In Louisiana, Devin Davis was promoted to branch manager in Ruston, April Lunsford was promoted to loan administrator in Ruston, and Lalanie Taylor was promoted to loan administrator in Shreveport.