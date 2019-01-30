Sunray Companies announce promotions

Catherine Sullivan was recently promoted to Director of Operations – Retail Divisions for The Sunray Companies. Sullivan is a graduate of Holmes Community College and joined The Sunray Companies in 2006. She oversees both the Massage Envy and Palm Beach Tan divisions which includes 25 store locations.
Chris Taylor was also recently promoted to Director of Operations – Massage Envy division. Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi College and began his career with The Sunray Companies in 2011 as a general manager.
The Sunray Companies is an award-winning operator of best-in-class brands including Massage Envy, Palm Beach Tan, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The Madison-based company employs over 700 team members in Mississippi and Louisiana.
