Table 100 co-founders Latham and Roberts become full owners of restaurant

Table 100 co-founders Bill Latham and Al Roberts are pleased to announce they have now assumed full ownership of the recently remodeled restaurant, buying it from parent company Eat Here Brands on Dec. 31. Latham and Roberts also co-founded Eat Here Brands and Babalu, which has eight restaurant locations, including the original in Jackson.

“We’re excited to take the reins of Table 100 and to ensure the restaurant continues to serve our in Flowood and the Jackson metro area.” Latham and Roberts said. “We recently remodeled the restaurant, painting the exterior and refreshing the interior, to provide our guests an inviting, comfortable atmosphere. Table 100’s hospitality is second to none, and the whole restaurant team is committed to living up to that standard every day.”

Abe Ruiz, CEO of Eat Here Brands, adds, “As creators of Table 100 and outstanding restaurateurs, Bill and Al were the logical buyers. We are delighted they are assuming ownership. Under their stewardship, I am confident that Table 100 will continue to flourish.”

Founded in 2011, Table 100 boasts a menu of Euro-American bistro favorites like its double-cut pork chop, Ashley Farms chicken breast, braised beef short rib and the popular Table 100 burger. It’s all served in an elegant setting that conjures turn-of-the-century New Orleans with a piano bar, craft cocktails and a can’t-miss Sunday jazz brunch.

The sale is part of Eat Here’s strategy to shift its focus to growing Babalu, its core asset. Latham and Roberts remain actively involved on Eat Here’s board of managers. “Along with Table 100, we are also excited about the prospects for Eat Here Brands and Babalu. We look forward to helping all continue to grow and thrive in the coming years,” Latham and Roberts said.