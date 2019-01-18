Tindell appointed to Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Claire Tindell was appointed by the City of Gulfport to serve on Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees effective Jan. 1, replacing former board member Ric Williams.
Tindell is a resident of Gulfport and is employed with Tindell Investments and Properties, LLC. She is a member of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association and a member of Gulf Gardeners.
Other members of Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees include: Carlos Bell, Dr. Thad Carter, Gary Fredericks, Carrolyn Hamilton, A.J.M. “Butch” Oustalet, III, and David White.
Memorial is a multi-specialty medical complex jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport –West Harrison County Hospital District. The Board of Trustees is composed of seven (7) Trustees, three (3) of which are named by the City of Gulfport; three (3) by the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County, Mississippi; and one (1) named jointly by Harrison County and the City of Gulfport.
