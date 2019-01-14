Trustmark names Kennedy new chief information officer

Trustmark Corporation announced that David C. Kennedy has been named executive vice president and chief information officer of Trustmark National Bank.

Kennedy has more than 20 years of experience, with his most recent leadership role as Chief Technology Officer of Stone Energy Corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana. In this position, Kennedy was responsible for corporate technology and innovation initiatives and directed the management and operations of information systems across 100+ locations worldwide. He has also served as cybersecurity advisor to regional financial institutions.

Kennedy received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Mississippi State University and has also completed postgraduate studies at Harvard Business School.