Turner to lead MDOT Public Affairs Division

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has named Christopher “Chris” Turner as director of the agency’s Public Affairs Division, announced Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director.

“Chris brings over 25 years of experience in the areas of public affairs, communication, digital engagement, news reporting and strategic planning,” McGrath said. “Chris’ background and experience will make him a valuable asset to MDOT.”

Turner’s experience includes producing news for a number of companies including 21 years at CNN, earning a National Emmy Award, a Peabody and the Cable Ace Award.

The Oklahoma native most recently served as news director for WJTV in Jackson.

Turner currently resides in Jackson with his wife, Rene.

MDOT’s Public Affairs Division shares the MDOT message and is responsible for communicating with the agency’s customers including the national transportation community, Congress and the state legislature, employees, the media, citizens of Mississippi, the traveling public and federal, state, and local partners and government agencies.