USM recognized as leading research university

The University of Southern Mississippi has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading research institutions by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the pre-eminent classification of top doctoral research universities.
USM’s inclusion in the “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very high research activity” category places it in the company of institutions like Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, and others. Only 130 institutions in the nation are classified as R1, which represents the highest level of research activity for universities.
USM’s research enterprise includes continued expansion of programs supporting the Blue Economy along the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the School of Ocean Science and Engineering; growing capabilities in polymer science and engineering, including the Mississippi Polymer Institute; and USM’s position as an international expert in sport venue safety and security through our National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.
