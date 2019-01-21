Verret joins Ridgeland-based CPA firm

Heather Verret recently joined Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay, certified public accountants in Ridgeland, as a staff accountant. Her experience with the firm began in 2017 as an audit intern and will continue as she provides audit and attestation services with a primary emphasis on multi-family housing and nonprofit organizations.

Verret earned her bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Mississippi College and is a resident of Clinton.

Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay, P.A., has offices in Ridgeland and Yazoo City.