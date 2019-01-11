Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt hosts annual event

The Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt’s presented their annual awards in Hattiesburg. Awards included a Lifetime Membership Award to Rita Mitchell (center), the Top Recruiter Award to Rosie Knop (right), and the Most Inspiring Member Award to Jennifer Clark. Also, the 2019 board was announced: President – Rosie Knop; Vice President – Elizabeth Corley; Events Coordinator – Shakita Taylor; Secretary – Christy Amay; Treasurer – Skye Dulin; Past President – Jennifer Clark. (Courtesy of Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt)
