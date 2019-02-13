Cantina Laredo will close Feb. 25

By Jack Weatherly

Cantina Laredo will close on Feb. 25, to be replaced with an independent restaurant concept that will open later this year, according to the District at Eastover.

The Mexican-fare restaurant opened in late July of 2017.

The new restaurant will be owned and operated by MH Ventures of Jackson, the restaurant group behind Fine & Dandy, which is across the mixed-use development’s green space from the Mexican-fare restaurant.

District co-developer Breck Hines said in a release that “despite Cantina Laredo’s success, we’ve come to understand that independent, local restaurant concepts are better for this market and more closely aligned with our vision for The District at Eastover.”

Under the direction of MH Venture’s owner Ray-Scott Miller and chef Jesse Houston, the new restaurant will offer the same quality of food and service as Fine & Dandy, according to the release.

“We will release details on the restaurant shortly and in the meantime, can say that much of our focus will be on highlighting the star of our soon-to-be sister restaurant, which is the patio,” said Miller.

Hines said at the time the Cantina was announced that “we asked Cantina’s parent company if we could be partners with them in this restaurant and they obliged.”

The first Cantina Laredo opened in 1984 in Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. There are currently 34 locations in the United States, with additional locations in Abu Dhabi and London.

The Jackson location marked Cantina Laredo’s first in Mississippi. It has been co-operated by Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc.

Hines said in an interview on Wednesday that the closing had nothing to do with the opening of the Cultivation Food Hall across the street in the District on Jan. 10, which features eight eateries operated by locals.

“This has been in the works for several months,” Hines said. In fact, sales have been up at both the Cantina Laredo and Fine & Dandy, which, with the food hall, create a dining destination, he said.

Hines said he expects the new restaurant to be open in the spring.