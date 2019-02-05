Castle & Cooke Mortgage opens Batesville Location

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC, one of the nation’s leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States, has opened a new office in Batesville. This is its third branch to open in Mississippi and will be led by Katy White, branch manager.
White has been a loan officer in the business for over three years. In her free time, she loves working in the yard, reading a good book and playing with her three dogs. She resides with her significant other, George, and 16-year-old son and is an avid Lakers fan.
