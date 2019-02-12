Entergy earns 30th EEI Emergency Response Award

The Edison Electric Institute has awarded Entergy Corporation its 30th Emergency Response Award for the company’s assistance in restoring power to citizens following Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

EEI has awarded Entergy with a national storm-response award for 21 consecutive years in recognition of the company’s recovery and mutual-assistance work.

Hurricane Florence was a powerful and long-lived storm that affected the Carolinas. Entergy earned the EEI Emergency Assistance Award for sending 176 company line workers, plus 143 contractors, to help restore electricity for customers of Duke Energy Carolinas and South Carolina Electric & Gas. Of those, 50 company line workers, 12 scouts and 40 contract workers were from Entergy Mississippi.