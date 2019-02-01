Golden named employee of the quarter

Nicholas Golden was named South Mississippi State Hospital’s fourth quarter 2018 Employee of the Quarter. Golden joined SMSH in Purvis in August 2011 as an Active Treatment Technician. In June 2018, he was promoted to Active Treatment Technician Supervisor.
Golden is a Forrest County native and graduated from Hattiesburg High School. He attended Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business Administration.
Before joining to SMSH, Golden worked at Kohler Engines in Hattiesburg.
Golden enjoys traveling, working in the yard, movies, sporting events and his family. He is married to Courtney Golden and has four children – Charity, Jayden, Aaliyah and Mya. He is a member of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital and is the Pathfinder Director at Ephesus SDA Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info