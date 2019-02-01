Great Southern Bank announces promotions

Great Southern Bank announces the promotions of Chris H. Odom to president of the Waynesboro Office, Joann Walker to senior vice-president and personnel officer, Rebecca C. Campbell to senior vice-president, Lisa Dearman to vice-president and Mildred C. Smith to vice-president according to Jeff McCoy, president and CEO.

Odom, a native of Waynesboro, is a graduate of Wayne Academy and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Mississippi. He also graduated from The Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Odom began his financial career in 2000 before joining Great Southern Bank in 2006. He serves as the Director of the Wayne County School Foundation, Director of the South Mississippi Planning and Development District and is a member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club, as well as assist with the Wayne County Dixie Youth Baseball and Wayne County Soccer League. Odom and his wife, Nikki, have two children, Kambree and Landree.

Walker, a native of Collinsville, is a graduate of West Lauderdale High School. She began her financial career with First City National Bank in Arlington, TX. In 1983, Walker joined Great Southern Bank as the President’s Executive Secretary before transferring to the Human Resources Department. In addition to her personnel duties, Walker serves on the Information Technology Steering and Personnel Committee and Secretary of the Great Southern Bank and Great Southern Capital Corp. Board of Directors. She is also a member of the East Central Mississippi Human Resource Association. Walker and her husband, Randy, have two children, Emily Crenshaw and Randel Waite, and three grandchildren, Mady, Hunter and Wyatt.

As a native of Waynesboro, Campbell began her career with Great Southern Bank in 1984 as a secretary. In addition to her lending responsibilities, Campbell serves as the Compliance Coordinator and Personnel Coordinator in Waynesboro. She is a member of the Wayne County Career & Technical Center Advisory Committee. Campbell and her husband, Kenneth, have two daughters, Jessica Snowe and Erin Campbell and two grandchildren, Parker and Tatum Grace.

Dearman, a native of Quitman, graduated from Quitman High School and earned an Associate Degree in Arts at Jones County Junior College. She began her financial career in April of 1982 as a teller with Great Southern Bank in Quitman. During her career, Dearman has served in various roles including Customer Service and Loan Processing. With over 36 years of experience, she currently oversees the deposit operations, assists with personnel and serves as Branch Security Officer in Quitman. Dearman is a member of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce. Dearman is married to Kenneth and they have one daughter, Kristen.

As a native of Buckatunna, Smith is a graduate of Wayne Academy. She also earned an Associate in Arts Degree from Jones County Junior and a Bachelor of Science in Business from William Carey. Smith began her financial career in 1978 and in 1999 joined Great Southern Bank as a Loan Secretary before being promoted to Branch Manager in 2011. Although Smith works primarily in the lending area as a Loan Officer, she also assists with the deposit operations of the Waynesboro location. Smith has two sons, Justin and Jared, and four grandchildren, Grant, Remington, Dallas, and Montana.