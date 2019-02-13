Haddox Reid adds 2 new partners to the firm

Haddox Reid CPA & Advisors announced that Katie Hoggatt, CPA, and Charles R. Byram, CPA are now partners with the firm.

Hoggatt’s clients include partnerships, LLCs, non-profits, corporations, and individual clients. She specializes in income tax planning and compliance services for high net worth individuals, rental real estate entities, and closely-owned businesses.

In 2016, Hoggatt was recognized as a Top Ten Finalist in Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 under 40 award for business leaders in Mississippi. Hoggatt is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants where she has previously served on the non-profit committee. She is also a member of the Central Chapter of the MSCPA where she has previously was Secretary. Hoggatt is a member of the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance, Jackson chapter, and has previously was President, Vice-President, and Education officer of the organization.

Hoggatt is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Master of Business Administration and a BSBA in Accounting. Hoggatt is a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison. In her spare time, she is a fastpitch softball instructor to girls from all over Mississippi. Hoggatt also volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army, Stewpot Community Services and We Will Go Ministries. Hoggatt and her husband Philip have two sons, Jackson and Tyler, and reside in Madison.

Byram joined Haddox Reid in 2008 as a Senior Manager in the tax department after 15 years with an international accounting firm and five years in industry. His areas of focus include providing tax compliance and consulting services to corporate, pass-through, not-for-profit and individual clients, as well as representing clients before the Internal Revenue Service and various state tax authorities.

Byram is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Central Chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPA’s. Byram has served on the board of the state society and as an officer in the Central Chapter.

Byram graduated from University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-School of Professional Accountancy. Byram volunteers annually for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army and Stewpot Community Service. He has lived in Madison for over 20 years, and has two daughters and a grandson.