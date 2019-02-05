Hub International acquires assets of Fortenberry McNamara LLC

Hub International Limited a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the assets of Fortenberry McNamara LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Fortenberry McNamara, a division of Executive Planning Group P.A., located in Jackson, is an employee benefits consulting company that provides insurance underwriting, employee benefits and human resource consulting. William McNamara, one of the owners of Fortenberry McNamara, will join Hub Gulf South, headquartered in Metairie LA. H Larry Fortenberry will continue to operate Executive Planning Group’s wealth management and individual insurance operations.
