King joins Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists

Kimberly B. King, CNP, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists.

King provides preoperative and postoperative care for vascular surgery patients. She also provides follow-up and management for chronic vascular disease.

King received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., where she also obtained her Master of Science in Nursing. She completed internships with Hattiesburg Clinic and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

King is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners.

King, who has nearly 10 years of experience in health care, said she likes helping to improve the quality of life and outcome for patients with vascular disease.

“I chose medicine as a career to improve the health and promote patient education among residents of Mississippi.”