Mississippi Concrete Association elects new president

The Mississippi Concrete Association elected Tripp Hammett of Hammett Gravel Company as the 2019 MCA President on January 31. He was installed as president of MCA during its Winter Meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown in Tupelo.

Tripp Hammett is the president and part owner of Hammett Gravel Company where he has worked for 15 years. He received his business degree from the University of Mississippi in 2004. Hammett is also a board member of the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association. He has been a board member of MCA for several years and has served in various roles. This is Hammett’s second time to be elected to lead Mississippi Concrete Association as president. The first was in 2015.

The Mississippi Concrete Association was formed in 1956 and represents the ready mix concrete, cement, sand & gravel, and related industries in Mississippi. The association services the concrete industry in Mississippi by providing certification programs and technical support on concrete topics through seminars and lunch and learns, supports local universities through scholarships and educational materials, and holds an annual high school essay contest. For its membership, the association provides representation in government affairs through lobbying efforts, promotion of concrete products, and networking opportunities at events and conventions. Each year, the president of the association is instrumental in helping the association set and achieve its goals.