MISSISSIPPI PROFILES — Ascentium Healthcare Resources committed to supporting rural healthcare providers in Mississippi

recently had a conversation with Brian Enis, COO of Ascentium Healthcare Resources, based in Magee. Officially founded in early 2018, Ascentium’s primary focus is in supporting the challenging billing and collections effort for rural hospitals, medical groups, and clinics. Given the challenges in American health care today, and most especially for rural health care, the work that Ascentium does is vital to the survival and well-being of those providers.

Brian joined Ascentium as COO at the onset. Many of Ascentium’s employees are former employees of Pioneer Health Services, whose assets were acquired by Ascentium after Pioneer folded. A resident of Brandon, Brian holds degrees from Belhaven, Mississippi College, and MSU. He’s married, and has 3 kids.

Brian told me that Ascentium’s primary focus in in providing billing and collections support for its clients, but additionally, offers strategic planning, 340B pharmacy programs, and some support for behavioral health programs.

I asked Brian what the focus for the company might be in the coming 3 to 5 years.

“We hope to grow our business and serve more clients in the rural healthcare sector, and to branch out more in Mississippi and Louisiana, ” he said. “Our goal is also to provide good jobs in Magee, and to support the community in every way we can. We have some great and dedicated folks on our team, and we want to help them grow and progress.”

What are his greatest challenges?

“It’s dealing with the insurance companies,” he said quickly. “I’ve worked on both sides of the business, and I recognize that there are great challenges throughout the health care system, but we always need to remember that in the final analysis, it’s all about people and their needs.”

He also said that it’s never much fun dealing with CMS and HIPAA changes and keeping up with that.

“There are so many regulations to understand, and that’s not an easy task,” he said.

Ascentium sees itself essentially as a partner to its clients, with the goal of improving cash flow so that the providers can keep doing what they do —namely, taking care of the health care needs of the folks in their communities.

“We work hard to try and help our clients identify opportunities for constructive change….change that does not compromise the quality of care for those they serve,” he said.

I asked him about telemedicine in Mississippi, and whether he thinks it truly has the potential to bring improved care to so many needy folks in rural Mississippi.

“I certainly feel that it has great potential,” he said. “There are many people who simply cannot travel long distances to visit a doctor or health care provider, and yet, they desperately need health care. Telemedicine is an important option to deliver that care in a cost-effective manner.”

From my conversation with Brian, it seems clear that Ascentium is fully committed to helping its clients succeed in a challenging and constantly changing environment.

