Northeast Mississippi furniture company to expand, hiring 71

HomeStretch announced the expansion of its Nettleton plant on Thursday. The plant, which opened in 2010 and makes upholstered reclining furniture, now has 430 employees.

Company President Skipper Holliman says the company is trying to fill growing demand. HomeStretch will construct a 100,000 square-foot (9,000 sq. meter) addition.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is directing $1.42 million in federal community development money to the project for site work.

Craft says no property tax abatements are expected because Monroe County owns the land.

The company says it pays workers $38,000 a year, on average.