Origin Bank hires Miller as business development banker

Origin Bank announced that Andy Miller has joined the company as a vice president, business development banker for its Mississippi market.
Miller has more than 17 years in the banking industry. In his position at Origin he will focus on acquiring and maintaining quality banking relationships, specifically with small business clients.
Miller has a Bachelor of Science from Belhaven University and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi. He is a deacon at Lakeland Presbyterian Church and is a graduate of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rankin program. Miller has been married to Marissa Miller for 16 years, and together they have two children.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info