Origin Bank hires Miller as business development banker

Origin Bank announced that Andy Miller has joined the company as a vice president, business development banker for its Mississippi market.

Miller has more than 17 years in the banking industry. In his position at Origin he will focus on acquiring and maintaining quality banking relationships, specifically with small business clients.

Miller has a Bachelor of Science from Belhaven University and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi. He is a deacon at Lakeland Presbyterian Church and is a graduate of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rankin program. Miller has been married to Marissa Miller for 16 years, and together they have two children.