Phyllis Polk Johnson named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Phyllis Polk Johnson, executive director of the Mississippi Board of Nursing, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.
Johnson was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.
At the Mississippi Board of Nursing, Johnson is responsible for the oversight of approximately 68,000 nurses (RNs, LPNs, and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses). Prior to this role, Phyllis was the Director of Advanced Practice and Licensure where she was responsible for the regulation of licensure, compliance, and discipline for the more than 5000 Advanced Practice Nurses (Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Midwives, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) in the state. She has held numerous clinical and managerial responsibilities in her more than thirty years of nursing.
A native of Carthage, Johnson attended South Leake High School in Walnut Grove, where she graduated as salutatorian of her class. She received her BSN (Cum Laude) and MSN degrees from the Mississippi University for Women.
Johnson is known for her tireless work ethic and attributes her drive and desire to excel to her parents. She defines her culture for excellence as always striving to do and be the best. Married to Clinton Johnson, Jr., she is the mother of two sons, William and Trey, and the grandmother of seven adoring grandchildren.
The Top 10 are as follows (alphabetically) …
» Kelli M. Dowell — Entergy
» Fran Flood — Account Services/People Lease
» Lisa McDaniele Hawkins — Room to Room
» Shirley D. Hendrix — R & B Specialty Printing
» Denise M. Jones — Ingalls Shipbuilding
» Leslie A. Kelley — Community Bank
» Sandy Middleton — The Center for Violence Prevention
» Jane L. Moss — Viking Range
» Lane M. Purvis — Capitol Staffing
» LaMonica Davis Taylor — Smiles on Broadway Dental Care
These were also named Top 50 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.
» Meredith M. Aldridge — Children’s of Mississippi
» Natasha Avery — Network 8/Alliant Health Solutions
» Kelle J. Barfield — Lorelei Books
» Stephanie Gibson Barrett — Oxford Urgent Care
» Pamela Scott Bracey — Mississippi State University
» Suzannah Britt – Hospice Ministries, Inc.
» Kimberly Rose Caron — The Caron Gallery
» Jennifer G. Carter — Brown & Brown Gulf States
» Kearn Lynda Cherry — PRN Home Care
» Sharon Berry Clark — Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology
» Paricia Coleman — Navigator Credit Union
» Amanda B. Comer — Magnolia Regional Health Center
» Jessica Cooley — GranthamPoole CPAs
» Elise E. Deano — Law Office of Elise Epperson Deano
» Michelle Dugan — Renasant Bank
» Lameshia Edwards — Community First Real Estate
» Jamita Q. Elmore Gilleylen — Law Office of Jamita Elmore Gilleylen
» Christee Holbrook — Graham Roofing Inc.
» LeKeysha Greer Isaac — Cosmich, Simmons & Brown
» LaToya T. Jeter — Brown Bass & Jeter, PLLC
» Cindy Lamb — Pickering
» Lynn N. Lofton — M2Media Corp/South Mississippi Living
» Annie Chapman McIlwain — PPM Consultants, Inc.
» Ashley McLellan — BancorpSouth
» Paula Merritt — Motorola Solutions
» Tina O’Keefe — Gold Strike Casino Resort
» Loretta D. Phillips — Madison County Board of Supervisors
» Kaytie M. Pickett — Jones Walker LLP
» Kenya Key Rachal — Baker Donelson
» Lauren Nicole Sinclair — Lauren Nicole Designs
» Melissa A. Skaggs — Lamar Advertising
» Jennifer M. Studebaker — Forman Watkins & Krutz
» Tabatha Terrell-Brooks — Jackson State University
» Mina Thorgeson — Ridgeland Tourism
» Tonya Hairston Ware — The Success House & The Church Triumphant Global
» Ashley N. Wicks — Butler Snow
» Rose Williamson — Barlow & Company PLLC
» Blakley Young — WTVA-Heartland Media
» Liz Youngblood — Catholic Health Initiatives
» Read more about all the honorees in next week’s Mississippi Business Journal.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.
Click for more info