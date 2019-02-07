Richard Sun named AITP Mississippian of the Year

The Mississippi Coding Academies and Innovate Mississippi proudly announce that Richard A. Sun, CFA, was named Mississippian of the Year for 2018 by the Jackson Chapter of CompTIA’s Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) on January 31 at Anjou Restaurant in Ridgeland.

This award is given annually by AITP to a Mississippian who has had a significant impact on the state through the business, innovation, or application of information technology during the year.

Mississippi Coding Academies is a nonprofit that trains under-served recent high school graduates to become entry level full stack software developers over 11-months in a simulated workplace. Mississippi employers need over 1,200 such developers. The Academies trained 20 coders in its first class and has 40 in training to graduate in June 2019. Sun co-founded the Mississippi Coding Academies and directed its Jackson location, leading to being selected as AITP-Jackson’s Mississippian of the Year Award for 2018.

“I am honored to be recognized for what we have achieved with Mississippi Coding Academies,” said Rich Sun. “This really recognizes all the people and institutions who helped us and made all the difference, including the Mississippi Development Authority, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Mississippi State University, our instructors, coders, the Jackson Public School District, and other funders and supporters.”

This prestigious and high-profile award is given to a Mississippian who has had a significant and important positive impact on the state. Notable winners of this award include: Former Mississippi Governor William Winter; current Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant; Gerard Gibert, CEO of Venture Technologies; Hu Meena, president and CEO of C-Spire; Dr. David L. Powe, CEO of TelehealthOne; Sheena Allen, CEO of CapWay and media tech entrepreneur; H. Lynn Byrd, instructor of Computer Information Systems at Delta State University and AITP Student Chapter Faculty Advisor; and, Richard A. Sun, CFA, co-founder of the Mississippi Coding Academies and director of the Jackson cohort.

The Jackson Chapter of CompTIA AITP is one of the oldest Chapters in the country, having been established in 1951 as part of the National Machine Accountants Association (NMAA), and later as part of the Data Processing Management Association (DPMA)—both forerunners of the current CompTIA AITP organization.