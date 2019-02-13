Rogers tapped for MANA presidency

Rob Rogers, chief certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at North Mississippi Medical Center, has been elected president of the Mississippi Association of Nurse Anesthetists. He will serve a two-year term.
A Tupelo native, Rogers earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 1995. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2000 from the University of North Alabama in Florence. In 2003 he earned a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia in Madison, Tenn. He received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 2013.
Rogers originally joined the NMMC staff as a nursing attendant in 1991 and worked also as a unit coordinator/monitor technician before serving as a registered nurse. He rejoined the NMMC staff in September 2004 as a CRNA. He has been a member of the Mississippi Association of Nurse Anesthetists for 16 years.
