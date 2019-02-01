School safety bill advances in Mississippi House

The House Education Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1283 , sending it to the full House for more consideration.
The plan would require safety inspections and twice-yearly active shooter drills at public schools. It would also create a threat-reporting mechanism to be monitored by three dedicated analysts at the state Department of Public Safety.
A task force convened by Gov. Phil Bryant recommended that every school have a school resource officer. State Rep. Mark Baker, a Brandon Republican sponsoring the bill, says he wants to expand a cost-sharing program to encourage that goal, but it’s unclear if lawmakers will provide enough money.
The legislation doesn’t include a task force recommendation to sometimes arm teachers.
