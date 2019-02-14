Sherry Overby to lead human resources at Belhaven

Sherry Overby ’04 was named the new Belhaven University Director of Human Resources and will bring over 15 years of insight and experience to the department. As an alumna and adjunct professor in the business program, she has a long history with the University.

In 2004, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Management at Belhaven. She continued her studies with the University and later obtained a Master of Science in Leadership in 2012.

For 15 years, she worked at Community Bank as the vice president of human resources. Overby is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), and the Mississippi Chapter’s Association for Talent Development (ATD), where she served as the 2018 president, and continues on the board as the 2019 past president. Overby is also an instructor for Belhaven BEST, a partnership between Belhaven University and Families First for Mississippi.

She is active in her local community and serves as a leader with the Central Mississippi Chapter of The Well-Armed Woman. She and her husband Duane reside in White Oak, Miss. They have one son, Shane. In their free time, they enjoy traveling to the Caribbean Islands and around the country to watch their son compete in rodeo events. They attend Cross Roads Baptist Church in Pelahatchie.