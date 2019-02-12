Spratlin to moderate panel at ABA’s Transportation Megaconference

Butler Snow has announced Arthur D. Spratlin, Jr. will moderate a panel at the American Bar Association’s Transportation Megaconference XIV in March.

The conference – held March 20-22 at The Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans – is one of the leading continuing education programs for those involved in all aspects of trucking company-related litigation. It provides attendees with practical approaches to transportation litigation, a national forum to learn from experts, and an opportunity to meet, network and exchange ideas with industry leaders, lawyers, executives and those involved in the decision-making process.

Spratlin will moderate a panel titled “The Race for Autonomous Vehicles – Are We There Yet?” on Thursday, March 21. The panelists, including representatives from Volvo, Peloton and Tesla, will report on the status of autonomous vehicle development, the impact of self-driving vehicles on litigation, the truck driving profession, public transportation and public safety.

Spratlin serves as practice group leader of the firm’s tort, transportation and specialized litigation practice group and as coordinator for the firm’s autonomous vehicle technology group, trucking group and 24-hour accident investigation team. He has extensive experience in product liability law, transportation law/trucking defense and automotive/recreational vehicle law.

Spratlin has published numerous articles and spoken at conferences throughout the U.S. and abroad regarding the future of mobility and the autonomous vehicle industry. His presentations explain the technology behind the vehicles (cars and heavy trucks), expected changes in the insurance industry and the potential risks that could arise. Spratlin has emerged as a leading voice in Mississippi on the economic impact that autonomous vehicles can have on the state. He has consulted extensively with representatives from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Secretary of State’s office, the Governor’s office and the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems at Mississippi State University to advance a vision for the state in the autonomous vehicle race, including the development of a plan and infrastructure for taking applications and allowing testing of autonomous vehicles in Mississippi.