Trump firm withdraws from hotel plans with Chawla family in the Delta

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Trump Organization announced Thursday that it was “suspending its expansion plans for the Scion and American Idea hotel brands in Mississippi.”

The two chains with nationwide aspirations were being launched with Greenwood-based hoteliers Dinesh and Suresh Chawla.

The question remains: is this the end of the Scion West End in Cleveland, a $20 million multi-faceted complex with upscale lodging, dining and entertainment venues?

Suresh Chawla said in a telephone interview Thursday night only that the status of the project is “great.”

The tone of comments from both families seems to indicate the Scion, at least, is not dead.

The Trump Organization has been quoted as saying that there were a number of hotels across the country to be forthcoming to go with its worldwide array of elite hotels, golf courses and resorts.

President Donald Trump and his administration has been the subject of an intense investigation under Special Counsel Robert Mueller for two years over possible Russian government interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times quoted Trump son Eric as saying in a prepared statement:

“We live in a climate where everything will be used against us, whether by the fake news or by Democrats who are only interested in presidential harassment and wasting everyone’s time, barraging us with nonsense letters. We already have the the greatest properties in the world and if we have to slow down our growth for the time being, we are happy to do it.”

The Trump Organization said in a release that “we have enjoyed our time working together and know that when complete, under the leadership of Dinesh and Suresh, their hotel in Cleveland will be an absolutely spectacular project.”

“We have great respect and admiration for the Chawla Family and their father, the late Dr. V.K. Chawla. They are truly exceptional developers with an amazing vision.”

Last fall Dinesh Chawla said that he expected the project to be finished this spring.

Things were moving toward a completion in late 2017, when the Chawla brothers signed a deal with the Trump Organization in June 2017, and an extension revision of the Scion plan was undertaken.

The Chawla brothers in the release remarked, “Don, Eric and the entire Trump Hotels Team are fantastic people, and their family helped launch our path to the American Dream 30 years ago. Our product is far superior today to when we started and that is because of the time and expertise that Trump Hotels dedicated to us. We understand their position completely and are grateful for their professionalism. We hope that when the time is right, we can work with Trump Hotels again.”

The release from the Trump Organization alluded to an incident in 1988 when the brothers’ father, V.K. Chawla, reached out to Donald Trump’s real estate empire and said he wanted to build a hotel in Greenwood.

To Chawla’s surprise, he got a return phone call one day from Trump himself.

Trump told the elder Chawla that he should apply for a Small Business Administration minority loan. He got the loan and built the first of what is now a chain of 18 hotels in the Delta, run by his sons since his death in May 2015.

Fast forward to December 2016 and the sons announced plans for a full-service hotel in Cleveland costing $8 million.

An article in the Mississippi Business Journal about the Trump-Chawla chance connection caught the eye of the Trump family.

Trump was planning a 2016 campaign stop in Jackson and Gov. Phil Bryant, an ardent Trump supporter, urged Suresh to be there.

The governor introduced Suresh to Trump, listened to the Chawla’s latest project and encouraged him to to “think grand.”

The Chawlas nearly doubled the scope of the plan to $15 million.

Three months of negotiations with the Trump organization ended in June 2017 at the Trump Tower in Manhattan when Donald Trump Jr. made the announcement of the project and the Trump’s American Idea chain, the first three of which would be existing Chawla hotels that would be converted to the new brand.

