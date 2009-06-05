History of the Mississippi Business Journal

The Mississippi Business Journal has operated under six ownership alignments since it was founded in 1978.

Joe Dove, onetime business editor of the Clarion-Ledger, started the weekly statewide business publication in 1978, publishing the first issue of the Journal in 1979.

He led the newspaper until 1984 when he sold it to Richard Roper, head of Downhome Publications and publisher of Mississippi Magazine. Two years later, Roper sold the publication to Rosa Lee Harden Jones, who along with her husband Kevin, managed the paper for nearly a decade.

Longtime CPA Joe Jones, no relation to Rosa Lee and Kevin, became publisher in 1995, heading an ownership team that also included Rosa Lee Jones and editor Buddy Bynum.

The Dolan Company, based in Minneapolis, purchased the paper in March 2007 as part of its New Orleans Publishing Group (NOPG).

On Aug. 21, 2012, Tupelo-based Journal Inc. acquired the assets of the Mississippi Business Journal from The Dolan Company.

The Mississippi Business Journal moved from its Galaxie Drive location in March 2009 to its current site in downtown Jackson at 200 North Congress Street, Suite 400.

It produces a daily web-site, a weekly newspaper, the Book of Lists, NEXT! A Guide to Life After High School, Come See Us: Tourism, Meetings & Conventions in Mississippi and hosts events honoring the 50 Leading Businesswomen in Mississippi, the Top 40 (people) Under (age) 40, the Best Places to Work in Mississippi, the Leaders in Law, the Leaders in Finance and the Healthcare Heroes.

The Journal also hosts the annual MBJ Business Marketplace (formerly the Mississippi Business and Technology EXPO) each Spring.

Clay Foster is the CEO/President/Publisher of Journal Inc.

A Member of the Mississippi Press Association

Make Mine Mississippi

No material in this web site may be reproduced in any form without the written consent of the Publications Director. Editorial and advertising material contained in this web site is derived from sources considered to be reliable, but the Publications Director cannot guarantee their accuracy. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a solicitation for the sale or purchase of any securities. The Mississippi Business Journal reserves the right to edit or reject any submitted material.

Entire contents copyrighted © 2015 by Journal Inc. All rights reserved.

The Mississippi Business Journal is an affiliate of Journal Inc. of Tupelo, Miss.