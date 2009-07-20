Best Places to Work

» Know a company in this year’s class? Find out NOW.

Is your company an outstanding place to work? Are your employees engaged and empowered? Does your business foster an environment that makes work challenging, rewarding and positive? Does your community benefit from your presence and contributions to the economic growth of our state?

The Mississippi Business Journal and our research firm have launched a stimulating opportunity for great employers to be identified and recognized for raising the bar of excellence in our state’s business climate.

Surveys are submitted by honorees to our research firm and from those submissions, the state’s top companies are chosen in four categories: Mega-Large, Large, Medium and Small.

Nominations can be submitted below or download your PDF nomination form, fill it out and then e-mail to events@msbusiness.com, or mail to Mississippi Business Journal 200 N. Congress Street, Suite 400, Jackson, MS 39201.

Nomination deadline for the 2017 class is February 24, 2017.



Submitting multiple nominations for one nominee is not necessary, as the selection committee will not decide based on show of support but rather on quality and thoroughness of supporting information.

For additional information about this special event of the Mississippi Business Journal, contact our advertising department at (601) 364-1000.

Business keeps getting better in Mississippi. Nominate your company today.

ELIGIBILITY

The program is open to all companies who meet the following criteria:

• Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business.

• Be a publicly or privately held business.

• Have a facility in Mississippi.

• Have at least 15 full-time employees in Mississippi. (Seasonal,

temporary or contract workers do not participate in surveys.)

• Be in good standing with the Mississippi Secretary of State.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Based on the survey scores, three top winners will be named in each

of four size categories.

• Mega-Large Companies (500 or more employees)

• Large Companies (200 – 499 employees)

• Medium Companies (50 – 199 employees)

• Small Companies (15 minimum to 49 employees)

PARTICIPATION DETAILS

The award winners and finalists will emerge through their employees’ participation in an anonymous multiple-choice online survey or paper survey (if needed) that is administered in strict confidentiality by our partner, Southern Research Group.

At the end of the survey period, Southern Research Group will look at the data from all companies that participated and met the criteria to determine the rankings. Winners will then be revealed to the program administrators at the Mississippi Business Journal.

If you have any questions about this project please call (601) 364-1000 or email events@msbusiness.com