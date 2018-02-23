Event photos for the 2013 Business Woman of Year luncheon
Many of the most powerful women in state recently gathered in Jackson for the awarding of Mississippi's Businesswoman of the Year, presented by The Mississippi Business Journal. The exclusive luncheon was held at the Hilton of Jackson as women from all corners of the state converged to celebrate the hard word and dedication it takes to succeed in the ultra
Habers named 2012 Business Woman of the Year
Dana Habers — Chief Executive Officer for University Physicians in Jackson — has been named the Mississippi Business Journal 2012 Business Woman of the Year. The announcement was made in front of a standing-room only crowd at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson. As CEO of one of the largest hospitals in the state, Dana E. Habers supervises 260 employees in
Flip through the 50 Leading Business Women magazine
Here are the selections for the 2011 issue of the 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi. Also included is a look back at past classes plus stories on how the winners were chosen, why Mississippi women are great for business and more!
Business Woman of the Year announced
Rosi Johnson, chief executive officer of Mississippi Music and the Mississippi Music Acceptance Corporation, was named the Mississippi Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year 2011, today at a luncheon at the Jackson Hilton. More than 450 people attended. Johnson was chosen from among her peers in the 2010 Class of 50 Leading Business Women. Prior to being named CEO
Leading business women really mean business
There was a book written in 2007 that could be a manual for those who care to know anything about the 2010 class of 50 Leading Business Women named by the Mississippi Business Journal. "Why Women Mean Business" tackles the point that gender is a business issue, not a women's issue. According to a review of the book, "Never before
Patricia R. Hemphill
Assistant Chief, Program and Project Management Division, USACE In some of the darkest hours for Mississippi and the nation, the Gulf Coast was struggling to recover from the most devastating natural disaster ever to strike the country, Hurricane Katrina. With the wind and waves of Katrina destroying huge swaths of the Coast, it is hard to imagine how much debris
Christine Bunting
Manager of Corporate Training, Mississippi Blood Services The importance of training is definitely not lost on Christine Bunting. She has had an exemplary career training trainers to be ready for whatever life and nature present. A resident of Brandon, she serves as manager of corporate training for Mississippi Blood Services in Jackson. In that position she designs and conducts orientation
Judy Johnson
Diversity Manager for Eaton Corporation University Relations Judy Johnson grew up in Sunflower County deep in the heart of the Mississippi Delta and received a degree in engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU) at a time when few women became engineers. She went on to earn a MBA from Mississippi College as well. Johnson wasn't content to just achieve on
Justice O’Keefe Duhon
Account Executive, Stewart Sneed Hewes/BancorpSouth Insurance Services As a highly motivated person, Justice O'Keefe Duhon has successfully made the transition from student to congressional intern to certified public accountant to licensed insurance producer. Currently, she is account executive, producer with Stewart Sneed Hewes/BancorpSouth Insurance Services in Hattiesburg. "I am able to use my analytical skills and financial background as an