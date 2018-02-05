Up to 2,000 workers at the General Dynamics Information Technology Call Center in Hattiesburg stand to see a substantial increase in pay if the U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division rules in favor of a complaint filed by the Communications Workers of America. The Hattiesburg workers, according to the union, could see their wages increased by $3,682 to $6,572 ...Read More »
$5.2 million in investments brings 84 jobs to Port Bienville
SNF Polychemie is investing $5 million in its Port Bienville property to produce Flosperse, a liquid used in desalination of seawater and for other purposes. The 17-year tenant of Port Bienville will add 10 jobs with the expansion and increase the number of employees on site to 74, plant manager Jim Bishop said in a release from the Hancock Port ...Read More »
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire
By Jack Weatherly An updated study showing the major impact of the automotive industry on Mississippi’s economy was released Thursday as an election approaches at the Nissan plant in Canton in which the workers will decide whether to unionize. Participants in the press conference at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership in Jackson voiced support for workers’ right to vote ...Read More »
UPDATE: Union vote at Nissan plant set for Aug. 3-4
Workers at Nissan Motor Co.’s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them. The company and the UAW said Monday that they agree on the dates, subject to National Labor Relations Board approval. Workers favoring the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, ...Read More »
Seraphim Solar seeking workers for Jackson plant
By JACK WEATHERLY Seraphim Solar USA seeks to double its work force at its Jackson plant. The plant, which started production of solar panels in February 2016, now employs about 30. Approval by two “major residential solar finance companies for their installer networks,” Sungage Financial and Sunnova, has opened the door for expansion of the plant, the Houston-based manufacturer said in ...Read More »