With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
Travel South Showcase to roll into Mississippi
By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
Mississippi demands $100K from Canton utilities board members
Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...Read More »
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall
By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
St. Dominic’s Welcomes Kay McRee
St. Dominic’s recently hired Kay McRee as the Executive Director of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation. McRee has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. Her previous experience includes Director of Development positions with Canopy Children’s Solutions (formerly Mississippi Children’s Home Services), the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Foundation and the American Cancer ...Read More »
Chaney announces promotion of Vanessa Miller to position of Insurance Department Director of Licensing
Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of ...Read More »
Chmielewski named to association board of directors
Mark Chmielewski, Compliance Consultant with Technology Solutions Group (TSG), a division of TEC, was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Jackson chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (CompTIA AITP). Chmielewski is a four-year veteran of TSG, where he conducts HIPAA compliance audits and HIPAA training seminars for TSG clients. He has also created and presented ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — Alexander Hamilton v Robert S. Mueller III: Can a president be indicted?
At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
M-Braves’ Steve DeSalvo named Pearl Chamber Board President
Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board. Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors ...Read More »
Carter leads MSU annual giving program
Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis. Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through ...Read More »