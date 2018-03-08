By BECKY GILLETTE Mississippi ag producers are headed into yet another year with low commodity prices that make profitability a challenge. But two things offsetting that are lower input prices and higher yields, said Brian R. Williams, Ph.D., an agricultural economist who is an assistant professor at Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension. “Commodity prices have been fairly low for the ...Read More »
Heartland a catfish giant
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Catfish is an undeniable part of Mississippi’s cuisine, especially fried catfish with hot sauce. With this in mind, it’s unsurprising that Heartland Catfish Company, a family-owned catfish farm founded in 1995, is the largest single producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States. On March 11 to 13, Heartland will feature vacuum skin-packaged catfish products at ...Read More »
March 9, 2018 E-Edition
Sanderson profits boosted by $37.5 million tax reduction
A 14 percent-point reduction in federal income tax boosted Sanderson Farms Inc.’s first fiscal quarter’s net income by $37.5 million, the Laurel-based poultry processor announced Wednesday after close of the Nasdaq stock market. Thanks to that tax liability reduction, the company reported in a release that net income was $51.2 million, or $2.24 per share, for the quarter compared with ...Read More »
Forecasters predict rapid rise along lower Mississippi River
The National Weather Service is predicting a rapid rise along the lower Mississippi River in the next two weeks. Forecasters predict minor flooding in at least some points below where the Ohio River joins the Mississippi in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarver tells The Vicksburg Post that heavy rain in the Midwest ...Read More »
Nebraska, Mississippi colleges start poultry degree program
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has signed a cooperative agreement with Mississippi State University to train students for poultry-related careers. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new program includes three semesters at the Nebraska college in Curtis and a semester at MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students enrolled in the program will earn an associate of applied ...Read More »
2 more lawsuits accuse chicken producers of fixing prices
Two major food distributors have filed their own federal lawsuits accusing Tyson Foods and other major chicken producers of fixing prices, but the industry denies any wrongdoing. The lawsuits filed this week in Illinois by Sysco Corp and US Foods Holding Corp. join several other lawsuits pending against the chicken producers. The allegations date back at least to a 2016 ...Read More »
Cal-Maine: mistreatment of hens an aberration
By JACK WEATHERLY An animal rights group has released an undercover video of what it says are laying hens living in deplorable conditions at a Cal-Maine Foods farm in Lake Wales, Fla, Jackson-based Cal-Maine is the largest producer of shell eggs in the United States. According to Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), hens are overcrowded in cages where they are trampled ...Read More »
Cold weather gives blueberry crop a boost
By JACK WEATHERLY jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com The recent spate of subfreezing weather isn’t all bad. Just ask blueberry farmers. An unusually warm winter last year cut into the state’s fruit crops, including blueberries, the state’s largest. But thus far this winter, subfreezing weather bodes well for fruit crops in Mississippi, according to Dr. Eric Thomas Staphne, an associate professor at the Mississippi ...Read More »
Cal-Maine records $26.1 million loss for quarter after settlement
By JACK WEATHERLY Cal-Maine Foods suffered a net loss of $26.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 in which the Jackson-based egg producer recorded a $52.8 million after-tax antitrust settlement. The settlement stems from a Sept. 25, 2008 consolidated suit case filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Excluding ...Read More »