Morgan Sistrunk has recently joined Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects, Planners & Interior Designers as an Interior Designer. Sistrunk is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate where she earned her Bachelor of Interior Design Degree in 2016. Sistrunk brings commercial furniture design and recent academic experience to the firm. Sistrunk grew up in Ridgeland and lives in Madison with her husband,
Farris Named Design Associate
Duvall Decker Architects, P.A. is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Cody Farris, AIA as an associate and studio design director in its Jackson firm. Farris has 12 years experience at Duvall Decker Architects, with strengths in design, research, detailing, systems coordination, and construction administration. He has received multiple awards for design excellence. Farris received his Bachelors of
Wyatt Peterson joins Brown, Mitchell, & Alexander, Inc.
Wyatt Peterson has joined Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., as an Engineer Intern in its Gulfport office. Peterson obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the Mississippi State University in December 2017. He participated in the Engineering Cooperative Education Program during his studies at MSU and worked for BMA as an Engineering Co-Op in 2016 and 2017. Wyatt is
PPM Consultants Hires Annie Mcilwain as Project Manager
PPM Consultants recently hired Annie Mcilwain as project manager for its Jackson office. Mcilwain has six years of experience addressing environmental and health and safety (EHS) compliance and due diligence issues throughout the Southeast. Her expertise is design and implementation of large stormwater systems in the petroleum sector. Mcilwain holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering as well as
Pickering Announces 2 New Employees
Pickering Firm, Inc. recently added two new employees in Flowood. Stephen Baldwyn, EI, has joined the firm's Flowood Civil Engineering team as an Engineer Intern. Baldwyn has a BS in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, and was previously at Gregory Construction Services. Marcus Hope has joined the firm's Flowood Natural Resources team as an Environmental Scientist. Hope has a
Neel-Schaffer names 9 new officers
Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced promotions for nine leaders in the company. Chris Sellers was named Senior Vice President. He joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and now oversees the firm's operations in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Based in the firm's Birmingham (AL) office, he markets Neel-Schaffer services across the Southeast. Named Vice Presidents were: » Greg Dotson, PE, joined Neel-Schaffer in
Brad McKnight and Tony Oberhausen join Terracon
Terracon Consultants, Inc., recently added two project managers to its Ridgeland office. Brad McKnight has joined Terracon's environmental staff as an industrial hygienist, and Tony Oberhausen has transferred from Terracon's Louisville, Ky., office as a senior project manager for materials testing services. McKnight is a Certified Environmental Scientist with more than 26 years of consulting experience. He serves clients from
Evelyn Bravata joins Dale Partners
Evelyn Bravata has joined Dale Partners Architects P.A. Bravata joins the firm with over nine years of experience. She will work out of out of the firm's Biloxi office. Bravata received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan, and her Master of Architecture from the University of Colorado. Her portfolio includes educational, corporate, and residential experience
J. Mark Smith Appointed President and CEO of Roy Anderson Corp.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, recently announced that J. Mark Smith has joined and been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Roy Anderson Corp., the Company's Gulf Coast building subsidiary. Smith succeeds Roy Anderson III, who earlier this year provided notice that he would be retiring from RAC. Smith was previously a Senior