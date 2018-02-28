A long-vacant theater in Mississippi has been purchased. The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce reported the A&G Theater, which has been vacant for over 40 years, is going to be restored to its former glory as a multi-purpose performance space for several things including movies and live entertainment. News outlets report New Orleans real estate developers Jim and Catherine MacPhaille ...Read More »
TODD SMITH: Apple TV app adds live news streaming
Apple has further expanded its TV application on iOS and tvOS. Following the addition of a dedicated Sports section a few months ago, users can now use the TV app to access live streaming news content from numerous sources. While not as extensive as the Sports section, the News section in the TV app allows users to instantly access live ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY: ‘The Post’ is a retelling of history to shape the present
What’s the “back story” on the recent release of “The Post,” what amounts to a prequel of “All the President’s Men”? Good question. A newsroom has always been a stage that lends itself to dramatization. “The President’s Men,” released in 1976, is still a terrific movie, with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman playing Woodward and Bernstein in their landmark Watergate ...Read More »
Marty Stuart planning country music museum in Mississippi
Country singer Marty Stuart says he’s planning to develop a museum and performance hall in his Mississippi hometown to display his collection of 20,000 country music artifacts, including handwritten lyrics from Hank Williams. Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will be in Philadelphia, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Jackson. Appearing Wednesday at the state Capitol, Stuart says international ...Read More »
Group aims to bring international art museum to Vicksburg
The wonders of Spain, the majesty of Russia and some of the greatest works of art from throughout the world may soon have a home in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange, which previously organized four international exhibitions in Jackson, is working to bring a permanent museum focusing on international art to downtown Vicksburg. The Mississippi International Arts ...Read More »
Dave Matthews, Hank Williams Jr. and others announced for Brandon Amphitheater
By JACK WEATHERLY Dave Matthews and Hank Williams Jr. are among the musical acts that will perform in the C Spire Concert Series at the Brandon Amphitheater after the facility opens in April. The $20 million amphitheater is being built by the city on 250 municipally owned acres. The city sold $14 million in tax-free 30-year municipal bonds in 2016. ...Read More »
First president from Mississippi? Twitter fans make case for Oprah
Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress, a native of Kosciusko, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played ...Read More »
Media executive plans movie adaptation of Mississippi trilogy
By JACK WEATHERLY Robert Schnitzer is going to the well once again, this time drawing from the creativity of Mississippi writer Ramona Bridges by buying movie rights for her trilogy set in the state. Schnitzer made a movie in Jackson in the mid-’70s, “The Premonition,” a horror thriller that by some accounts became a minor cult classic. His Century City, ...Read More »
Hard history: Mississippi museums explore slavery, Klan era
In the 1950s and ’60s, segregationist whites waved Confederate flags and slapped defiant bumper stickers on cars declaring Mississippi “the most lied about state in the Union.” Those were ways of making a dig against African-Americans who dared challenge racial oppression, and journalists covering the civil rights movement. Decades later, as Mississippi marks its bicentennial, the state is getting an ...Read More »
In ‘Mudbound,’ Dee Rees crafts a Jim Crow epic of 2 families
JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer NEW YORK — The movies have tended to skip from slavery to the Civil Rights movement, but Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” plunges into the complex tragedies of the in-between era of Jim Crow. The film, which Netflix hopes will be its first feature-film Oscar contender, follows two neighboring families — one black, one white — on ...Read More »