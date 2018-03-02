A leading global brand known for benchmarking the best in the financial industry, Greenwich Associates has recognized Hancock and Whitney Bank as one of America’s strongest, safest banks, with a record 24 regional and national Greenwich Excellence Awards for small business and middle market banking. The awards for 2017 mark the most Greenwich Excellence Awards Hancock Whitney has earned in ...Read More »
Combes named Renasant market president for Batesville
Combes named Renasant market president for Batesville

Josh Combes has been named market rresident at Renasant Bank in Batesville. In his new role with Renasant, Combes will be responsible for relationship building and assisting clients with their various needs. Combes attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from William Carey University. He
Fisher joins Renasant as business development officer
Fisher joins Renasant as business development officer

Jay Fisher has joined Renasant Bank in Starkville as a business development officer. Prior to joining Renasant, he served 25 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Colonel with his last assignment as part of the leadership of Columbus Air Force Base. At Renasant, Fisher is responsible for continuing relationship building and fostering client success through direct contact and
Keesler Federal Names Ben Donald as Pine Belt Regional Manager
Keesler Federal Names Ben Donald as Pine Belt Regional Manager

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Ben Donald as Regional Manager of Retail Operations for the Pine Belt Region. He will oversee all daily operations for the Hattiesburg and Petal markets. Donald will continue as branch manager at the Turtle Creek branch in Hattiesburg, in addition to his regional manager responsibilities. Donald is a graduate of the University of Southern
Eric Miller promoted as new President of Planters Greenwood branch
Eric Miller promoted as new President of Planters Greenwood branch

Veteran banker Eric Miller has been named President of Planters Bank in Greenwood, replacing former President Jim Quinn. Miller joined Planters after earning his B.S. from the University of Alabama and his M.B.A. from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Planters Bank Announces Retirement and Promotions
Planters Bank Announces Retirement and Promotions

Planters Bank announced that Alan Hargett is assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing long-time executive Randy Randall, who has served in that role since 2003. The bank also announced that Jim Quinn is assuming the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the bank stepping into the post formerly held by Hargett. While
Trustmark unveils plans for new location in historical Fondren District
Trustmark unveils plans for new location in historical Fondren District

MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. "Today's groundbreaking represents Trustmark's continued commitment
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport announces new Director of Finance
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport announces new Director of Finance

Leslie Bonnikson has joined The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport as Director of Finance. Bonnikson is responsible for directing and managing all airport financial and administrative activities. Bonnikson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, accounting and human resource management from Auburn University. She joins Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport from the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in Biloxi, where she was
Community Bank makes 7 staff changes
Community Bank makes 7 staff changes

Community Bank recently made staff changes across the state: »Randy T. Harris recently joined Community Bank's Tupelo office as Senior Vice President. In his new role, Harris will focus on commercial and retail lending in the Tupelo market. Harris, a Tupelo resident for the last 15 years, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Richard “Ric” Williams appointed to Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Richard "Ric" Williams appointed to Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

The City of Gulfport has appointed Ric Williams to serve on Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, replacing Linda Sherman. Williams is the Gulfport Market President for BancorpSouth Bank. He is a graduate of the ABA National Commercial Lending and Graduate Banking Schools at Southern Methodist University, William Carey University (MBA), Mississippi State University (BBA), and Leadership Gulf Coast. He also